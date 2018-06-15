Police Detain Journalist After Calls to Shoot Gov't for Macedonia Deal - Reports

ATHENS (Sputnik) - The Greek police arrested journalist Stefanos Chios after his calls to shoot the country's president, prime minister and foreign minister over their naming agreement with Macedonia, the Naftemporiki newspaper reported.

The Greek leadership earlier this week announced that they had agreed to the neighboring country being called the Republic of North Macedonia. The two states have been locked in a years-long dispute over the use of "Macedonia," as Greece has a similarly called region.

© REUTERS / Stoyan Nenov Macedonia Will Now Be Known as Republic of Northern Macedonia - PM Zaev

Chios was arrested Thursday after Makeleio newspaper ran his article blasting the government on the first page, the Naftemporiki newspaper reported.

The journalist was detained outside of the offices of Makeleio.

The Journalists' Union of the Athens Daily Newspapers said that they had sent the case to a disciplinary committee to check whether any ethical principles had been breached.