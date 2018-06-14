Scotland Yard Claim to Work 'Very Hard' on Grenfell Tower Fire Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Metropolitan Police Service (Met) said on Thursday that its officers were working very hard to make progress in the investigation of last year's deadly blaze in Grenfell Tower.

"The terrible tragedy of Grenfell Tower remains very real, raw and painful for many people, every day… Met officers and staff continue to work very hard to progress our ongoing investigation, to assist the Public Inquiry and provide support to families," the Met said in a statement.

The statement was published on the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, when a fire in the 24-story residential high-rise in western London claimed the lives of over 70 people who were trapped in their apartments.

The fire spread quickly because of the flammable materials used for the building's cladding and insulation.

The fire team that worked at the site faced an investigation over the "stay put" policy, which kept Grenfell Tower residents inside their homes as the tower block blazed, as the Scotland Yard has previously announced.