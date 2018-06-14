Register
20:42 GMT +314 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sexual harassment

    Italy Dismisses Harassment Complaint Because Alleged Victim Was 'Too Old'

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    After analyzing the case against Carlo Tavecchio, former president of Italian Football Federation accused of groping his female counterpart Elisabetta Cortani, Italian prosecutors came to the conclusion that, at the time of the incident, the victim was "too old to be scared."

    A harassment case against the former President of the Italian Football Federation Carlo Tavecchio has been dropped by Italian prosecutors due to the victim's age, The Guardian reported.

    Elisabetta Cortani, the president of the Lazio Women's football club, was 50 when the incident happened in May 2015, and legal experts decided that the woman was old enough not to be scared.

    Another alleged reason why the case was dropped is that the woman reported it too late, a report by prosecutors said.

    READ MORE: #NotYou: Twitter Roasts US Singer Accusing Bill Clinton of Sexual Harassment

    In her complaint, filed on 24 November 2017, Cortani described two incidents where she claimed that she had been harassed and groped by Tavecchio. The woman recalled how she came to his office to discuss work-related issues, but he instead approached her and started touching her breasts.

    "You look good! You have great tits there!," the woman recalled him saying, adding that the man was also trying to kiss her and that she rushed to leave the room out of shock.

    Next time, she took a camera with her and Tavechio's inappropriate behavior was repeated. However, when the man began to touch her breasts, the camera switched off; although the audio was still recorded.

    Despite the decision of local authorities to drop her case, the woman is not ready to give up her fight for justice. Her lawyer, Domenico Mariani, said he would appeal the prosecutor's request to drop the complaint.

    Tavecchio resigned as Italian Football Federation president in November 2017 after the men's national team failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup for the first time in 60 years. The sports executive had also been repeatedly criticized for a number of racist and discriminatory statements.

    Related:

    California’s First Woman Sheriff Facing Multiple Sexual Harassment Accusations
    Saudi Arabia Outlaws Sexual Harassment One Month Before Women Take the Wheel
    Twitter Users Puzzled Over Morgan Freeman Sexual Harassment Accusations
    Tags:
    football, complaint, sexual harassment, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sporty, Young and Beautiful: Miss World Cup 2018 Contest
    Sporty, Young and Beautiful: Miss World Cup 2018 Contest
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse