Italy Dismisses Harassment Complaint Because Alleged Victim Was 'Too Old'

After analyzing the case against Carlo Tavecchio, former president of Italian Football Federation accused of groping his female counterpart Elisabetta Cortani, Italian prosecutors came to the conclusion that, at the time of the incident, the victim was "too old to be scared."

A harassment case against the former President of the Italian Football Federation Carlo Tavecchio has been dropped by Italian prosecutors due to the victim's age, The Guardian reported.

Elisabetta Cortani, the president of the Lazio Women's football club, was 50 when the incident happened in May 2015, and legal experts decided that the woman was old enough not to be scared.

Another alleged reason why the case was dropped is that the woman reported it too late, a report by prosecutors said.

In her complaint, filed on 24 November 2017, Cortani described two incidents where she claimed that she had been harassed and groped by Tavecchio. The woman recalled how she came to his office to discuss work-related issues, but he instead approached her and started touching her breasts.

"You look good! You have great tits there!," the woman recalled him saying, adding that the man was also trying to kiss her and that she rushed to leave the room out of shock.

Next time, she took a camera with her and Tavechio's inappropriate behavior was repeated. However, when the man began to touch her breasts, the camera switched off; although the audio was still recorded.

Despite the decision of local authorities to drop her case, the woman is not ready to give up her fight for justice. Her lawyer, Domenico Mariani, said he would appeal the prosecutor's request to drop the complaint.

Tavecchio resigned as Italian Football Federation president in November 2017 after the men's national team failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup for the first time in 60 years. The sports executive had also been repeatedly criticized for a number of racist and discriminatory statements.