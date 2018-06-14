France Arrests Two Men Suspected of Preparing Terrorist Attack - Reports

Two men aged 21 and 22, suspected of preparing an attack in the name of the Daesh group, were put under investigation on Tuesday by anti-terrorist police, AFP reports citing sources close to the investigation.

"Knives, a firing device, and a jihadist group’s propaganda were found during the searches" after their arrest Saturday in Seine-et-Marne by the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI), according to sources close to the investigation.

As the sources explained, the terrorists were targeting homosexuals, yet this information has not been substantiated.

"Their plan remains unclear at this stage, but there are indications that they had prepared to target homosexuals," the sources said.

They were put under investigation for criminal association and remanded in custody.

🚨 Un projet d'attentat en France a été déjoué par l'arrestation de 2 hommes en Seine-et-Marne, samedi. Des couteaux et un dispositif de mise à feu ont été retrouvés chez eux. Ils ont été mis en examen pour association de malfaiteurs criminelle, et placés en détention provisoire. pic.twitter.com/WAKgUtO2ks — deSperate (@TBMJ2_) 14 июня 2018 г.

READ MORE: French Police Detain Man Suspected of Involvement in 2015 Terror Attacks

The situation in France has been insecure in wake of numerous attacks and the state of emergency, which was introduced following the 2015 Paris terror attacks and was later followed by anti-terror legislation.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia