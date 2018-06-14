Investigators Say Cologne Terror Suspect Produced Biological Weapons

A 29-year-old migrant from Tunisia was arrested on Tuesday after police found large amounts of the deadly toxin ricin in his home. The authorities previously stated that ricin might be used to prepare a terrorist attack.

According to the German investigators, the suspect, a 29-year-old man of a Tunisian origin, who had been detained by the police in Cologne on Tuesday, was using ricin in order to produce biological weapons, Welt TV channel reported on Thursday.

Originally, police detained both the man and his wife, who was a German citizen, converted to Islam. However, the woman was released shortly afterward. According to the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper, the suspect, who arrived in Germany in November 2016, had no previous criminal records.

