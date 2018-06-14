Man Took Prison Guard Hostage in France

According to local authorities, an assailant, a 21-yeard old detainee, has been holding a prison guard hostage, threatening him with a knife, since 8:30 a.m. local time at the Villenauxe-la-Grande detention center.
As the authorities specified, regional police forces have been deployed to the scene, including the special units from Paris and Strasbourg, which arrived around 10 a.m.
The local authorities stated that the attacker was not linked to any terror group and wasn't suspected of radicalization.
Prise d'otage en cours
