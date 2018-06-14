Register
12:33 GMT +314 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

    More EU is Not the Answer to Problems, Closer Union is 'No Goal' – Dutch PM

    © AFP 2018 / Lex van Lieshout
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Outlining his views on the future of the 28-member bloc in the European Parliament, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has argued that the EU should “under-promise and over-deliver” to show the value and the true purpose of the union.

    In a passionate speech, Rutte highlighted the need to boost unity within the European Union in the face of a fast changing world, at the same time noting that it’s not about tighter integration, but rather improving the EU.

    “More and more is not the answer to the problems people have in their daily lives. For some, even closer union is still a goal in itself. Not for me. ‘Unity’ and ‘even closer union’ are not the same. The EU needs to under-promise and over-deliver, because focusing on core tasks will promote the Union’s effectiveness, strength and identity,” he said.

    The Dutch PM, who previously denounced the European Commission’s post-Brexit budget, saying that “a smaller EU means a smaller budget,” preferred to stay committed to his stance, emphasizing that to the Netherlands, which remains one of the biggest contributors to the bloc, “it’s only logical that the budget should shrink” after the UK’s exit.

    “And within that smaller budget it’s only logical that wealthy states should pay more – but not disproportionately so. The Netherlands is willing to pay its share, but countries with a comparable level of prosperity must make a comparable net contribution per capita. Member-states’ financial contributions need to be proportionate and reasonable,” he told the audience.

    READ MORE: WATCH Dutch PM Rutte Drops Coffee Cup, Cleans Up Mess in Parliament

    Rutte also shed light on the fact that the bloc and the Eurozone were not ready for another economic crisis.

    “The basic promise of the euro was that it would bring us all greater prosperity – not a redistribution of prosperity. That together we would achieve greater affluence. The pleas now being made to establish a transfer union fly in the face of this promise,” Rutte stated.

    He went on to say that the currency zone did not need a budget of its own, because “we already have hundreds of billions of euros available in the EU budget,” which could be used to boost economic performance for all.

    READ MORE: Smaller EU, Smaller Budget: Wealthy Member States Blasting Brussels Proposal

    The largest net contributors to the European Union have spoken out against the European Commission since it unveiled its post-Brexit budget for 2021-2027, worth nearly 1.3 trillion euros. While the Commission has called for an increase of the EU budget to 1.18 percent of member-states’ economic output from the existing one percent level, the European Parliament has set a goal to boost it up to 1.3 percent after the UK pulls out from the bloc.

    Related:

    'Brussels Without Shame': EU Budget Chief Gets Roasted for Lecturing Italy
    Parts of EU Budget Tailor-Made to Punish Countries Like Hungary – Journalist
    'Do More With Less': Expert Explains Idea Behind New EU Budget
    Hungary's PM Orban Mulls Blocking EU Budget if Brussels Spends Money on Migrants
    French, German Officials Express Concerns Over EU New 2021-2027 Budget Proposals
    Tags:
    eurozone, EU budget, EU unity, Brexit, European Parliament, European Commission, Mark Rutte, Netherlands, Europe, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse