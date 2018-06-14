Top Brexit Negotiator Grilled for Singling Out "Putin's Cheerleaders" in EU

On Wednesday, the EU Parliament’s Brexit coordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, accused a number of European politicians, including French National Rally’s Marine Le Pen, UKIP’s Nigel Farage, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, of being “Putin’s cheerleaders” of seeking to “destroy” the bloc from within.

In light of Verhofstadt’s remarks on Twitter, lawyers for Arron Banks, a campaigner for the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, have ordered the coordinator to retract his claim that Banks colluded with Russia to influence Britain’s vote to make Brexit happen.

Europe has a fifth column in its ranks: Putin's cheerleaders who want to destroy Europe & liberal democracy from within: Le Pen, Wilders, Farage, Orbàn, Kaczynski, Salvini use Kremlin money & intel. Like Farage's friend Arron Banks, who colluded w/ Russians to deliver #Brexit — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt)

Banks’ attorney, Mishcon de Reya penned a letter to Verhofstadt, citing the tweet, which mentioned former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage among the “fifth columnists” and his friend Banks, who “colluded w/ Russians to deliver #Brexit.”

“Anyone reading the tweet would be left in no doubt that it defames our client. Please now delete the tweet and tweet a retraction,” the letter read, while Banks said that the coordinator’s claim was an “outrageous statement.”

Speaking with Reuters, Banks said, “We are not funded by the Russians.”

“If he does not retract the statement, we will go ahead and sue him for defamation. So he can save himself a whole load of time and money and just retract it,” the media outlet cited him as saying.

Hours after Verhofstadt published the accusations, Farage responded with a tweet, denouncing his claims as a “baseless lie.”

This is a baseless lie.



I have never received any Russian financial or political support.



I suggest you withdraw. https://t.co/jxb0YrrwVc — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage)

Farage and Verhofstadt have traded barbs on numerous occasions: after the latter was appointed as the European Parliament’s chief Brexit coordinator, Farage called him a “fanatic” and the “high priest” of the EU.

The Brexit referendum was held on June 23, 2016, with about 51.9 percent of British voters saying "yes" to their country leaving the European Union; the formal separation is set to happen in March 2019.