Macron-Conte Talks May Be Abandoned Over Migrant Ship Row – Reports

The meeting was scheduled for Friday in Paris but on Wednesday the French president angered the right-wing Italian government after he slammed it for a "cynical" response to the migrant crisis.
The Italian government is now considering postponing the talks over unfavorable conditions, according to the askanews agency. They were expected to focus on migration and EU's eurozone single currency area.
Italy responded to French criticism by summoning its ambassador. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini then suggested that Conte call off the meeting with Macron and demanded that France apologize.
