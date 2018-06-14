Macron-Conte Talks May Be Abandoned Over Migrant Ship Row – Reports

ROME (Sputnik) - A planned meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Italy’s new Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte may not go ahead over a dispute around a migrant ship, media report.

The meeting was scheduled for Friday in Paris but on Wednesday the French president angered the right-wing Italian government after he slammed it for a "cynical" response to the migrant crisis.

The Italian government is now considering postponing the talks over unfavorable conditions, according to the askanews agency. They were expected to focus on migration and EU's eurozone single currency area.

The row erupted after the Aquarius ship, operated by a non-profit, tried to dock in Italy with hundreds of undocumented immigrants rescued at sea. It was eventually redirected to Spain.

Italy responded to French criticism by summoning its ambassador. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini then suggested that Conte call off the meeting with Macron and demanded that France apologize.