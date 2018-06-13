Register
22:53 GMT +313 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz, left, during a meeting

    Austrians Would Vote to Lift Anti-Russia Sanctions in a Referendum - Journalist

    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    150

    Many Austrian residents want to restore good relations between Russia and Europe, and they would vote in favor of removing sanctions, Austrian journalist and writer Hannes Hofbauer believes.

    Hostilities in EU-Russia relations are not beneficial for either party, and Austrian citizens understand that, Hannes Hofbauer said during a presentation of his book, titled “Russia: image of the enemy. History of demonization.”

    “Most people in Austria want to have better relations with Russia. If there was a referendum in Austria now, the majority would vote for the withdrawal of sanctions,” the writer said.

    READ MORE: Austrian Vice-Chancellor Calls for Lifting Anti-Russian Sanctions

    According to Hofbauer, there is a big paradox in this regard, as political elites criticize Russia, but ordinary citizens don’t.

    “Mass media, many politicians are critical of Russia, even hostile to it, while large and medium-sized businesses as well as ordinary citizens do not understand this position at all and are inclined to have good relations with Russia,” Hofbauer said.

    Conflict is Avoidable

    Hofbauer doesn’t believe that hostile relations between Russia and the West are inevitable and thinks that they are a result of interests of various political groups.

    “There have been such situations before — the boycott of the Olympic Games, then the US president did not come, the German chancellor did not come, the laws on sexual minorities were perceived negatively,” Hofbauer explained.

    READ MORE: Austrian Politician on EU-Russia Sanctions: 'The Negative Circle Must Be Broken'

    According to the author, the current situation in Europe is very “dangerous.”

    "It is related to the fact that the West has a completely wrong perception of the crisis in Ukraine, namely that Russia is responsible for everything that happens in Ukraine, but without any evidence," he said.

    Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Austria's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl sign contracts in Vienna, Austria June 5, 2018
    © REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger
    Austria Contributes to Russia-West Dialogue Providing Meeting Platform for OSCE - Vienna
    Hofbauer also explained that the image of Russia as an "enemy" has been formed over several centuries and that the Ukrainian crisis is just the most recent turning point. He also added that the key role in this conflict was played by the European Union.

    "The EU, particularly Poland and Sweden, and to some extent Germany, bear the blame, especially when the Americans took control over the Maidan events. The driving force in the Ukrainian crisis was, in my opinion, the EU, and the US took on spiritual leadership in late February," Hofbauer concluded.

    A number of Austrian officials, including Kurz, have repeatedly called for a reduction of tensions between Moscow and the Western countries, stressing the country's readiness to act as a mediator between the East and the West.

    Tags:
    referendum, anti-Russian sanctions, Russia, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse