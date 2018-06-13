Truck-Train Collision in Poland Kills One, Injures 27 (PHOTOs)

The truck, carrying timber collided with Szczecin-Zielona Gora train at about 01:00 p.m. local time [09:00 a.m. GMT].
According to Polish TVN broadcaster, one of the 27 injured suffered severe injuries. The Szczecin-Kostrzyn trail route is closed due to damaged traction network and supporting pillars.
Ciężarówka uderzyła w pociąg. Są ranni, jedna osoba nie żyje #Gryfino @PKP_PLK_SA #Daleszewo @POLREGIO_PL @iar_pr @PolskieRadio24 @polskieradiopl https://t.co/M1zgcUiVkq pic.twitter.com/iNIX0o0eXg— Radio Szczecin (@radio_szczecin) June 13, 2018
As the reports in local media outlets say, police, firefighters and medical services have been deployed to the site. All those wounded were taken to a hospital.
The major cause of the collision is still unknown. The local railway workers are working on the substitute bus communication network.
