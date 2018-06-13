Truck-Train Collision in Poland Kills One, Injures 27 (PHOTOs)

The deadly accident took place near Daleszewo, northwestern Poland on Wednesday afternoon, local media reported, citing police services.

The truck, carrying timber collided with Szczecin-Zielona Gora train at about 01:00 p.m. local time [09:00 a.m. GMT].

According to Polish TVN broadcaster, one of the 27 injured suffered severe injuries. The Szczecin-Kostrzyn trail route is closed due to damaged traction network and supporting pillars.

​As the reports in local media outlets say, police, firefighters and medical services have been deployed to the site. All those wounded were taken to a hospital.

The major cause of the collision is still unknown. The local railway workers are working on the substitute bus communication network.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW