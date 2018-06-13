Register
13 June 2018
    Meghan Markle waves as she leaves with Prince Harry after watching a hip hop opera performance by young people involved in the Full Effect programme at the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, England, Friday Dec. 1, 2017

    VIDEO of Meghan Markle to be Used by Magazine to Appeal Payout to Kate Middleton

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    French lawyers who had to pay a staggering $122,620 in damages to the Duchess of Cambridge for topless photos are now planning to use Meghan Markle’s photos to support their claim.

    France’s Closer magazine had to pay a large sum in compensation to the Duchess of Cambridge for taking her photo while she was vacationing with Prince William in the south of France in 2012.

    The photos taken by the paparazzi showed the duchess topless and were taken using a long lens without being noticed.

    Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018
    © REUTERS / Damir Sagolj
    Happily Ever After: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pronounced Husband and Wife (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Kensington Palace and the royal couple had demanded $1.8 million in compensation for intruding into their privacy, but the issue was settled at $122,620.

    Now lawyers for Closer magazine are appealing the compensation granted by a French court and they will use the Duchess of Sussex’s advertising photographs and video footage.

    Closer’s lawyers will argue that it is “hypocritical” to award such a large sum to the Duke and Duchess when other members of the Royal family “are happy with sexy photos,” according to sources close to the case, the Telegraph reported.

    The legal team plans to show footage of Meghan Markle removing items of clothing before seductively posing in shorts and a small white shirt in a video called “Grilling Never Looked So Hot.” 

    ​They will make the case that female members of the Royal family have eagerly posed for revealing images before.

    However, Meghan Markle was not part of the Royal family when she posed for the photos which were a part of her acting career.

    But the legal source said that members of the Royal family were now behaving like celebrities. “They’re happy with sexy photos when they’re in control but then demand huge amounts in compensation when the pictures are unauthorized. This is unwarranted and frankly hypocritical,” the publication reported.

