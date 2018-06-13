German Party Wants to Publicly Finance 'Ethical' Feminist Porn

The initiative comes amid growing popularity of low-quality porn movies among underage youth and serious fears that they have a negative impact on their real-life sexual experience.

German Social Democrats (SPD) have proposed publicly funding feminist porn to diversify adult movies and make them more realistic, Deutsche Welle reports.

The move came amid an increasing demand for porn among youth and growing fears that discriminatory and violent videos — with the top 20 most searched categories including hentai, MILF and gangbang — negatively affect teens' sexual life.

"Mainstream porn depicts sexist and racist stereotypes," the party's proposal says.

"These can have a lasting effect on consumers (…), giving young people completely unrealistic expectations as they become sexually active and preventing them from developing confidence in their bodies and sexualities," it added.

Laura Méritt, the founder of the PorYes feminist porn film awards, supported the initiative, saying that the promotion of so-called "ethical porn" is of great importance.

"If feminist porn were publicly funded, it would have to abide by certain criteria, it would have to be what we call ‘fair' or ethical porn," she said. "Young people need to know they have choices and they also need to know how to make them."

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that the range of adult movies is more diverse and "made in fair conditions." It also implies that such movies will be freely available via public broadcasters.

According to a study carried out by the market research company Netzsieger, 40 percent of teens in Germany have searched for adult movies online.