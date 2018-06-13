Register
    Migrants in an overcrowded plastic raft reach out for life jackets during a search and rescue operation by rescue ship Aquarius, operated by SOS Mediterranean and Doctors without Borders, in central Mediterranean Sea May 18, 2017

    Italy Summons French Envoy After Macron Blasts Refusal to Accept Migrant Ship

    © REUTERS / Kenny Karpov/ SOS Mediteranee
    1130

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italy’s Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi summoned French Ambassador to Italy Catherine Colonna after French President Emmanuel Macron called Italy "irresponsible" for refusing to accept migrants from the Aquarius vessel stranded in the Mediterranean, the ministry said in a statement.

    "Following yesterday’s the statements of Paris over the Aquarius issue, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Enzo Moavero Milanesi summoned the ambassador of France to Italy to the foreign ministry this morning," the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

    According to AFP news agency, citing a diplomatic source, the French ambassador will be received at 10:00 am (0800 GMT) at Farnesina, the seat of the Foreign Ministry in Rome.

    READ MORE: Italian Deputy PM: Russia May Help Defend European Civilization From Extremists

    "The statements concerning Aquarius from France are surprising," the Italian Council stressed, adding that Rome won't tolerate receiving "hypocritical lessons from countries that preferred to divert the head "on the migrant crisis.

    On Tuesday, Macron accused Italy of "cynicism and irresponsibility" over Rome denying entry to the ship carrying more than 600 migrants, rescued in the Mediterranean sea by the German branch of the SOS Mediterranee NGO. Spain allowed the ship to dock in Valencia after Italy's and Malta's refusals.

    Spokesman of Macron's La République En Marche! party, Gabriel Attal later told Public Senat TV, that the Italian position makes him "vomit," adding, that "It's totally unacceptable to play petty politics with human lives."

    Migrants waits to disembark from the Vos Hestia ship as they arrives in the Crotone harbour, Italy, after being rescued by Save the Children crew in the Mediterranean sea off the Libya coast, June 21, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini/File photo
    Italy Denies Entry to Another Migrant Rescue Ship - Interior Minister
    Italy’s new coalition government is taking a hardline policy on migration, as Europe is struggling to negotiate refugee quotas and a common European framework to share responsibility for migrant arrivals. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has said that Italy can not be Europe's "refugee camp" while the neighboring countries close borders and defend its frontiers with weapons.

    READ MORE: Enough is Enough: What's Behind Salvini's Decision to Deny Entry to Rescue Ship

    Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle Eastern and North African countries. According to the UN estimates, over 30,000 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe by sea since the beginning of 2018. Over 13,000 of them arrived in Italy, making it one of the countries most hit by the migrant crisis.

    Tags:
    migrants, Matteo Salvini, Emmanuel Macron, Italy, France
