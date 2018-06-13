Couple Plunge to Their Deaths While Allegedly Trying to Take Selfie in Portugal

A couple said to be from Australia and the UK were presumably taking a picture on a 30-meter-high wall overlooking a picturesque beach when they allegedly lost their balance and fell off a cliff in Portugal.

According to the Portuguese newspaper, Correio da Manhã, the pair died on the Praia dos Pescadores (Fishermen’s Beach) near popular resort Ericeira. The report has suggested that a beach cleaner found the corpses of a man, 40, and a woman, aged 30, early on Tuesday morning, while another newspaper, the Jornal de Notícias, said that fishermen had come across the bodies at around 6:30 a.m.

“At first the fishermen thought the corpses, from far away, might be people sleeping on the beach. Only when they got closer did they realize that it was a dead couple and they were shocked with what they saw,” the paper read.

Speaking with the news agency Lusa, Rui Pereira da Terra, the head of the rescue service at the port of Cascais near the capital city, Lisbon, said that officials suspect the pair was taking a snap when they fell down the wall.

“Everything seems to indicate that the fall happened when they were probably trying to take a selfie. It seems they dropped their mobile phone and fell while leaning over to retrieve it,” da Terra said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) told Australian Associated Press (AAP) that it was “providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who died in Portugal.”

“The Department has been in contact with the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office regarding the other person who died in the incident. Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment,” a DFAT spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office has stated that it was in touch with local authorities “following the death of a British woman in Portugal and stand ready to provide support to her family.”