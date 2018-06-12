Register
    A general view of New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the London Metropolitan Police Britain's for-most and largest police serviceFriday, Feb., 3, 2012

    London Refuses to Cooperate With Moscow on Glushkov's Death Probe - Embassy

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK authorities continue to deny Russian investigators access to the probe into the murder of Nikolai Glushkov, the former top manager of the Aeroflot carrier, who was killed in the United Kingdom three months ago, a representative of the Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "We have to say that London still refuses to cooperate on the investigation into the death of Nikolai Glushkov, the former deputy CEO of Aeroflot, on March 12. In order to have a thorough and open investigation, the embassy sent a note to the Foreign Office on June 5 proposing to organize a meeting or consultations between the representatives of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Prosecutor General's Office and London police. We offered to coordinate the details, time and place of such a meeting and to pick any format convenient for both sides. In addition, the embassy requested again a meeting with Scotland Yard to find out the investigation details on Nikolai Glushkov’s death," the representative said.

    The embassy is dissatisfied with the fact that the details are kept secret and intends to insist on being provided access to the investigation, the representative said, adding that the embassy also urges the UK authorities to fulfill its international commitments.

    READ MORE: UK Police See No Connection Between Skripal and Glushkov Cases

    The Scotland Yard told Sputnik on the matter that investigators would provide the Russian embassy in London with the information regarding the probe "when appropriate."

    "Officers notified the Russian embassy at the time the murder investigation was launched. The investigation into the murder of Mr. Glushkov continues and the investigation team will provide further updates to the Russian embassy as and when appropriate," the Scotland Yard said.

    Police stand outside a house in New Malden, southwest London, Wednesday March 14, 2018, which has been sealed-off after Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov has been found dead
    © AP Photo / Rick Findler/PA
    Murder of Russian National Glushkov in UK Has Political Dimension for Moscow
    Glushkov, sentenced in absentia in Russia to eight years in prison on embezzlement charges, died in London in mid-March. Scotland Yard has called his death "mysterious." At the same time, the police said that Glushkov had been choked, and the incident had been qualified as a murder. Russian investigators opened their own probe into Glushkov's murder.

