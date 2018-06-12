Finnish Police Open Fire on Gunman in Center of Helsinki

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Helsinki police have opened fire in the center of the city due to a situation with an armed man in the street, the press service of a Helsinki law enforcement agency said.

"The police received information about a man wielding a gun in the street. The police held talks with the man. However, at about 6:00 a.m. [03:00 GMT] the situation worsened, and police had to use firearms," the statement read.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Mannerheimintie Street and Korppaanmaentie Street, Helsingin Sanomat reported, citing witnesses.

Helsinki shooting: Man, who reportedly had weapon, was alone on street at 5am in Ruskeasuo, about 3km of city centre. Police shot at man near gas station.

Sources: Police, Ilta-Sanomat, STT — Nordic News (@Nordic_News) June 12, 2018

​A case on the use of weapons by police officers has been directed to the General Prosecutor's Office for investigation. The gunman was injured in the incident and has been taken to a hospital, the media platform added.