Austrian Chancellor Threatened Via Internet Over Shutting Mosques – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz receives threats on social networks over recent decision to close several mosques in the country, the Oesterreich newspaper reported, citing the Federal Chancellery.

According to the newspaper, Kurz started receiving death threats on Facebook. The Chancellery also confirmed that the relevant information was received by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism.

The media outlet added that the personal protection of Kurz and some ministers had been enhanced.

Earlier in June, Kurz said on his Twitter account that Austria would expel up to 40 imams and would close several mosques over violation of the Austrian Islam law.

Kurz's statement was made after an inquiry into photos that were captured in an Austrian mosque.

The photos pictured boys wearing military uniforms, marching, saluting and carrying Turkish flags in a reenactment of the 1915-16 battle of Gallipoli, which saw the defeat of the allied forces by the Turks during World War I.

Kurz has repeatedly criticized "political Islam," ordering the development of a "child protection" law banning hijabs in preschools and primary schools, in order to ensure that "children do not face discrimination at that age."