One Dead, Three Injured After Wave of Weekend Stabbings in London, UK

The UK, London in particular, has suffered from a surge in the number of violent crimes it is witnessing, with some a former police official warning that authorities have lost control of the situation.

A series of three stabbings throughout the capital on Sunday have left a 17-year-old boy in a “critical” condition, in addition to another two men sustaining injuries, the Evening Standard newspaper reported today.

The incidents, which took place in different parts of London and are believed to be unrelated, occurred off the back of the stabbing of a man on Saturday, resulting in his death.

The 17-year-old is being treated and monitored at a London hospital after he was stabbed in the Harrow area. The other two Sunday stabbings took place in Lambeth and Northolt, with both now in a “stable” condition.

A male has been arrested in connection to one of the stabbings.

The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) said they are continuing to investigate all of the incidents and have appealed for anyone with potentially useful information to come forward.

This latest wave of violence to hit the capital came ahead of a meeting between London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Sajid Javid, the newly appointed home secretary.

Experts, politicians and ex-police chiefs have attributed the rise in violent crime to cuts to the budgets of police forces throughout Britain, with thousands of personnel made redundant in the past few years as part of government austerity plans.

The UK’s Tory minority government is under growing pressure to reverse the budget cuts in the interest of public safety, but they have so far made no indication they plan to do so.

