09:44 GMT +311 June 2018
    Migrants and refugees are seen aboard a Turkish fishing boat as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from theTurkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015

    Malta Refuses to Accept Vessel With Over 600 Migrants After Italy’s Rejection

    © REUTERS / Fotis Plegas G
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Malta’s ports will not take in the Acquarius vessel with hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers on board, which has been stranded in the Mediterranean after the Italian authorities had refused to accept it, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Monday.

    "I took a call from Italy PM Giuseppe Conte to discuss Acquarius issue. Malta is in full conformity with international obligations & will not take the vessel in its ports. We will continue, where possible, carrying out individual & humanitarian emergency medical evacuations," Muscat wrote on Twitter.

    The Maltese prime minister also expressed concern over the Italian authorities’ directions given to the Aquarius vessel, adding that such policies contradicted international norms, and might lead to dangerous developments.

    READ MORE: Italy Says No to Being EU's 'Refugee Camp' Amid Soros' Calls to Compensate Rome

    The rescuers say those on board Acquarius include 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 children, and 7 pregnant women. Under the international law, people rescued in the sea should be brought to the closest and safest port for assistance.

    The Maltese authorities have been insisting that since the rescue happened in the Libyan search and rescue area and was coordinated from Rome, Malta is neither the coordinating authority nor has the competence to settle this issue, thus it would not take in the migrants and asylum seekers.

    Italian parliament
    © Photo : Presidenza della Repubblica
    Will New Italian Government Succeed in Solving 'Migrant Problem'?
    Local media have been suggesting that by instructing Acquarius to stand by its current position in deep waters, new Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who had been criticizing NGOs for carrying out the role of taxis for migrants, has started implementing anti-migrant policies.

    Since Friday, the German branch of the SOS Mediterranee NGO has been rescuing migrants and asylum seekers in the Mediterranean and taking them on board Acquarius. The vessel, now carrying 629 people, has been ordered by the Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre late on Sunday to stand out 35 nautical miles from Italy and 27 nautical miles from Malta.

