Register
05:01 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel take a break on a balcony of Merkel's office after a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 19, 2018

    A Tightening of Borders: Macron, Merkel Offer Conflicting Visions of EU Reform

    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have presented their plan to reform the European Union and, while there are many aspects the two leaders agree upon, there are also some key differences.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have proposed two versions of EU reform. While the two plans have much in common, there are also interesting differences. The two plans will reportedly be discussed at the upcoming EU summit in late June.

    What the two plans agree on is the tightening of border controls and cooperation into migration policies. Both leaders seek to turn Europe's Frontex border force into a fully-operational border police which, in time, will be able to process asylum applications.

    The two leaders also agree that the EU must work "more closely" with migrants' home countries, according to reports, particularly as migrants commonly ditch their official IDs so that the EU border officials do not know which country they arrived from, and so cannot send them back.

    The two leaders also suggest closer cooperation with nations that surround the EU and note that there must be more opportunities for legal asylum in Europe to counter the "illegal migration," reviving a term that the EU has more recently been reluctant to use.

    Alongside the more prosaic issues surrounding migration, a proposal to curb the power of the European Commission (EC) is notable. As a concrete measure, both leaders have called to reduce the number of European Commissioners; while Macron offers to halve the number, Merkel vaguely refers to "fewer than before."

    Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Council (parliament) of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Larijani during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the 12th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. File photo
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Iran Parliament Speaker: Tehran Will Not Wait Forever For EU Treaty Decision
    The German leader also proposed a new mechanism of electing an EC president, which would include a Europe-wide list of candidates competing against each other. Macron has reportedly voiced skepticism for this proposal.

    The two favor the creation of a European army — a project long mulled within the EU. According to Macron, who recently attended a missile strike against Syria following Trump's lead, European military forces would engage in aggressive military operations abroad, while Merkel opposes this idea, suggesting that a defense of the European continent would be sufficient.

    Merkel additionally advocates for an EU seat on the UN Security Council (Germany is not a permanent Security Council member), while Macron, as president of a permanent UNSC nation, opposes this. The German chancellor proposed the creation of a European Security council, which would allow the EU to play a more proactive role in foreign affairs.

    Macron suggested that increased member contributions could contribute to a solution for the ongoing EU economic crisis, along with a proposal of an EU-wide corporation tax. This would put a sizable burden on both German and weaker EU-member businesses, as well as making EU membership less interesting for potential nations and their economies.

    The German alternative includes a more sophisticated approach, which includes the creation of a European Monetary Fund which could "severely diminish power of the [European] commission."

    Markel also advocates for the establishment of new investment funds, as a means of financing technological and scientific innovation, as well as ensuring that member states develop at a similar pace.

    Merkel's plan does not elaborate who would provide the funds and by what means, however.

    Related:

    Leader of Center-Left Bloc in EU Parliament Says Trump ‘Reliable as Weather’
    Memes in Danger as EU Pushes for New 'Robo-Copyright Regime' - Campaigners
    EU Ambassadors to US Slam in Open Letter New Trade Tariffs Imposed by Washington
    EU's Anti-Russian Sanctions a 'Dictate Imposed by Washington' - Analyst
    EU, Russia Need Joint Security System to Keep 'Islamic Extremism at Bay' - AfD
    Tags:
    finance, security, migration, reform, EU, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Europe, France, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Актеры, играющие роли Дональда Трампа и Ким Чен Ына во время еды в Сингапуре
    'Rocket Man' Tacos, Trump Kim Chi: Culinary Madness in Singapore Ahead of Summit
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse