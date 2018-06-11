'Quite Possible": German Chancellor Mulling Trip to FIFA World Cup in Russia

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that she was not ruling out a possible trip to the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

"This is quite possible. If you ask me in principle whether I might go there, I will definitely answer 'yes.' However, I must organize it in such a way that does not spoil my other obligations, which are quite numerous and sometimes depend on surprises, but in principle this is not excluded," Merkel said on the air of the ARD broadcaster.

Merkel noted that she could combine a possible trip to the World Cup with political negotiations.

"If I go, then I could use it for political negotiations, which I held now in Sochi," the chancellor added.

Merkel held negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on May 18.

Russia's first-ever World Cup Finals will be held between June 14 and July 15 in 11 host cities across the country. German team is scheduled to play its group stage matches on June 17 against Mexican squad on Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, on June 23 against Sweden in Sochi, and then on June 27 against South Korea in Kazan.