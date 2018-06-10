Mystery Ukrainian Plane on Hungary's Border Prompts Air Force to Scramble Jets

The Hungarian-Ukrainian border has been known for its use by smugglers flying prohibited goods or illegal immigrants into the EU.

The Hungarian Air Force was put on alert late Saturday night after detecting a Ukrainian airplane which illegally entered Hungarian airspace, Hungarian media have reported, citing the country's defense ministry.

According to the Hungarian military, the small plane passed into Hungary at about midnight without making any effort to communicate or coordinate with authorities.

The Air Force scrambled a pair of Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to intercept the intruder, which left the country's airspace after making several maneuvers.

