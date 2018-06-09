Twitter Ablaze as Abramovich Refuses to Sell Chelsea to UK's Richest Man

Despite problems renewing his UK visa, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich refused to sell Chelsea FC to the man described as the richest person in Britain.

Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich has reportedly refused to sell Chelsea Football Club after Jim Ratcliffe, a British billionaire and CEO of the chemical giant Ineos, offered to purchase it for a lump sum of about 2 billion pounds (over 2.2 billion euros), The Daily Mail reports.

According to the newspaper, Ratcliffe, who was named the richest person in the UK earlier this year, made his offer after Abramovich encountered difficulties while trying to renew his British visa.

This development resonated with many Chelsea FC fans who praised Abramovich’s decision and were quick to point out that Ratcliffe is actually a Manchester United fan.

I heard that life-long United fan, Jim Ratcliffe offered £2Bn to buy Chelsea, because he wants to demolish Stamford Bridge & build a 100 foot statue of Sir Alex Ferguson in its place. Just because. — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) 9 июня 2018 г.

Cheers Roman! Don‘t really fancy a Man United fan in charge of Chelsea 😂



But if you could make sure this manager situation gets sorted asap, that‘d be class.



Yours

Laurenz 😂 — Laurenz Vescoli (@Laus1507) 9 июня 2018 г.

I know Roman is always interested in the club CFC. He's got plans up his sleeves. Passion and love for the club drives him, not money. — Stephen Ughagwu (@reco49ers) 9 июня 2018 г.

So he is united fan but has season ticket of Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/a6N8Yh0bqs — jasmeet (@_ChelseaRentBoy) 9 июня 2018 г.

Some, however, wondered whether Chelsea FC would’ve been better off under Ratcliffe’s patronage.

Jim Ratcliffe is a proper Chelsea fan and season ticket holder and (I believe) just as rich/richer. I love Roman but I think he will start to slowly lose interest in us soon. Not to mention our transfer activity of late. A new, rich owner definitely won't be the end of the world — TheTruestBlue (@TruestCFC) 9 июня 2018 г.

Personally I think Roman needs to sell the club cos I think he's lost it. Chelsea can no longer compete with the elites in Europe and even in England. Change is needed. — PSALMY J (@psalmymcjay) 9 июня 2018 г.