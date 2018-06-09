Quds Day: Pro-Palestinian, Pro-Israel Protesters Rally in Berlin (VIDEO)

Two rival marches devoted to Quds Day, which falls on the last day of the month of Ramadan, are taking place in the German capital on Saturday, June 9. A pro-Palestinian march is expected, as well as a demonstration by pro-Israeli activists.
Quds Day is usually held in several countries, mainly in the Arab and Muslim world. The day is usually criticized as anti-Semitic by critics and is also used by Iranian protesters to condemn the United States and Saudi Arabia.
