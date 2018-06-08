Register
08 June 2018
    Salisbury have begun cleaning the spots related to Skripal poisoning

    Germany Hasn't Received Evidence Against Russia in Skripal Case From UK - Report

    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    Europe
    Although Berlin supported London in the diplomatic row with Moscow over the alleged poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, the UK has yet to provide the German government with any evidence that Russia perpetrated the attack, despite the British authorities' assurances.

    The German government has informed the country’s lawmakers that the UK has failed to provide valid evidence that Russia was behind the attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, as London insisted, since they were allegedly poisoned in the British Salisbury. The German radio station rbb Inforadio reported the revelations, citing ARD intelligence analyst Michael Goetstschenberg.

    He also stated that the German Intelligence (Federal Intelligence Service, BND) has looked into the case to verify the information about the claimed culprit and asked its sources, but this proved to be fruitless.

    "The only information we have now is that the used poison is the nerve agent “Novichok,” which was produced once in the Soviet Union," the analyst stressed.

    He also pointed to the fact that numerous countries, including Germany, had expelled Russian diplomats at the behest of the UK.

    "It's amazing that as many as 26 states plus NATO have expelled many Russian diplomats. That was an unprecedentedly large-scale reaction, which really had a dramatic impact on diplomatic relations with Russia," Goetstschenberg said.

    Russia has refuted, on numerous occasions, accusations by the UK and its allies of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent, claiming they are groundless. During the course of the row the UK, then most of the European countries and the US expelled Russian diplomats. Moscow retaliated by sending home officials from foreign missions in the country. 

    READ MORE: Time for UK to Apologize to Moscow for Accusations Over Skripal Case — Embassy

    Sergei and Yulia Skripal, who have already both been discharged from the hospital, were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury on March 4.  According to the recent police reports, about 100 counterterrorism officers remain in Salisbury.

    “Today, around 100 counter-terrorism officers remain in Salisbury. They continue to sift through and assess all the available evidence and are following every possible lead to identifying those responsible," the police said.

    Tags:
    Skripal poisoning, NATO, Sergei Skripal, Salisbury, Germany, United Kingdom
