17:18 GMT +308 June 2018
    A float depicts British Prime Minister Theresa May looking at her Brexit-baby during the traditional Rose Monday parade in Duesseldorf, Germany

    Remainers in UK Gov't Could Hinder Effective Brexit Deal - UK Foreign Secretary

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has noted deep divisions within the national government, lambasting that anti-Brexiteers, otherwise known as Remainers, are fearmongering about a possible short-term disruption of the UK withdrawal while overlooking its potential long-term benefits, the BuzzFeed news website reported.

    "What they don’t want is friction at the borders. They don’t want any disruption of the economy. So they’re sacrificing all the medium and long-term gains out of fear of short-term disruption. Do you see what I’m saying? The fear of short-term disruption has become so huge in people’s minds that they’ve turned into a quivering wreck," UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said at a closed-door meeting with Conservative activists.

    The so-called soft Brexit is supposed to be promoted by the Treasury, which was "basically the heart of Remain," according to Johnson.

    The politician raised concern that the United Kingdom could, as a result, end up with an arrangement that would cross many of the Brexiteers’ "red lines," and would find itself "locked in orbit around the EU, in the customs union, and to a large extent still in the single market."

    The remains of a small boat flying European flags is burnt on a bonfire during a demonstration in Whitstable, southeast England on April 8, 2018 against the Brexit transition deal that would see Britain continue to adhere to the Common Fisheries Policy after formally leaving the EU
    © AFP 2018 / Niklas HALLEN
    'Britain is Reaching Crunch Point in the Whole Brexit Debate' - Prof
    Johnson also expressed the belief that UK Prime Minister Theresa May "is going to go into a phase where we are much more combative with Brussels." The politician suggested that UK officials have a lot to learn with regard to Brexit from US President Donald Trump’s strategies for making deals and holding talks.

    The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016, but the vote left the country divided almost equally into "Remainers" and "Brexiteers." The UK-EU Brexit negotiations officially kicked off in June 2017 and are expected to be completed by the end of March 2019.

