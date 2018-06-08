UK PM May Still Trusts Johnson as 'Meltdown' Remark Praising Trump Goes Viral

A media leak from an event attended by Britain’s Foreign Affairs Minister reportedly revealed that the former thinks Donald Trump would’ve done a good job steering the Brexit process.

In response to the recently leaked statements made by UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who reportedly warned about a “meltdown” in Brexit talks and speculated about how Donald Trump might’ve handled the whole process, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said that the head of the UK government has confidence in Johnson.

"The PM believes that her cabinet and her government are working hard to deliver on the will of the people and working hard to take back control of our money, laws and our borders," the spokeswoman said.

According to an audio recording made during a closed-door meeting at the Institute of Directors in London and obtained by BuzzFeed, Johnson admitted that he admires Trump and is convinced that “there is a method to his madness.”

"Imagine Trump doing Brexit. He’d go in bloody hard… There’d be all sorts of breakdowns, all sorts of chaos. Everyone would think he’d gone mad. But actually you might get somewhere. It’s a very, very good thought," Johnson said.

He also warned that the ongoing Brexit talks between the British government and the European Commission may witness a “meltdown,” while claiming that there’s no need to panic.

"You’ve got to face the fact there may now be a meltdown. OK? I don’t want anybody to panic during the meltdown. No panic. Pro bono publico, no bloody panic. It’s going to be all right in the end," the Foreign Secretary added.

Many Twitter users however apparently weren’t amused with Johnson’s assessment and went on to question the Foreign Secretary’s sanity instead.

Johnson recorded at a pro conservative meeting talking all sorts of the usual Brexit crap.

He would prefer Trump this be in charge of the negotiations, perhaps the country.

That’s where we are now

Still spouting unicorn 💩 and no concern for economic hardship.#BrexitMeltdown — Ali #FBPE (@ali__samson) 8 июня 2018 г.

So Boris Johnson ensures Theresa May's catastrophic day comes to an end with him being secretly taped saying Donald Trump should handle Brexit & not so secretly saying Theresa May needs to show some guts. If you vote for these people it's time to have a word with yourself. #BBCQT — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) 7 июня 2018 г.

Boris #Johnson: "Let Trump Handle Brexit": An explosive leaked recording reveals.



"I am increasingly admiring of Donald Trump."



Now we know Johnson's bonkers pic.twitter.com/vimCGfbmUj — hopbin #FBPE🇪🇺 (@hopbin) 7 июня 2018 г.

Boris Johnson reckons that Trump would do a better job negotiating Brexit than Theresa May.



In separate news, I reckon my dog would do a better job as Foreign Secretary than Boris Johnson.#BorisJohnson #UselessTwat #LeaveLiars — Eurosluggard🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@eurosluggard) 8 июня 2018 г.

British journalist James O’Brien also remarked that all that Johnson cares about is his own personal agenda, with a number of other Twitter users sharing his sentiment.

And let’s not forget, he wasn’t always an arch Brexiteer. He started off on the remain side and then switched when he saw that was a better opportunity for the “Boris for PM” project.



It’s all about personal power for these people — they are ALL narcissists! — AJ (@ajleatherland) 8 июня 2018 г.

And yet another inquisitive person noted that perhaps one of the most important tidbits in Johnson’s speech was his admission about how badly “Brexit will hurt.”