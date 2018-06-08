Register
15:10 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, June 7, 2018

    UK PM May Still Trusts Johnson as 'Meltdown' Remark Praising Trump Goes Viral

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A media leak from an event attended by Britain’s Foreign Affairs Minister reportedly revealed that the former thinks Donald Trump would’ve done a good job steering the Brexit process.

    In response to the recently leaked statements made by UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who reportedly warned about a “meltdown” in Brexit talks and speculated about how Donald Trump might’ve handled the whole process, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said that the head of the UK government has confidence in Johnson.

    "The PM believes that her cabinet and her government are working hard to deliver on the will of the people and working hard to take back control of our money, laws and our borders," the spokeswoman said.

    A combination of pictures created in London on April 18, 2017 shows British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Theresa May (L) speaking at a press conference during a European Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels on March 9, 2017 and Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (R) speaking on the fourth day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, north west England on September 28, 2016.
    © AFP 2018 / John Thys, Paul Ellis
    'Unforgivable': Labour MPs Grill Corbyn for 'Bailing Out' May on Brexit
    According to an audio recording made during a closed-door meeting at the Institute of Directors in London and obtained by BuzzFeed, Johnson admitted that he admires Trump and is convinced that “there is a method to his madness.”

    "Imagine Trump doing Brexit. He’d go in bloody hard… There’d be all sorts of breakdowns, all sorts of chaos. Everyone would think he’d gone mad. But actually you might get somewhere. It’s a very, very good thought," Johnson said.

    He also warned that the ongoing Brexit talks between the British government and the European Commission may witness a “meltdown,” while claiming that there’s no need to panic.

    "You’ve got to face the fact there may now be a meltdown. OK? I don’t want anybody to panic during the meltdown. No panic. Pro bono publico, no bloody panic. It’s going to be all right in the end," the Foreign Secretary added.

    READ MORE: Hard Brexit Could Cost UK and EU Businesses Up to $27 Billion – HMRC Chief

    Many Twitter users however apparently weren’t amused with Johnson’s assessment and went on to question the Foreign Secretary’s sanity instead.

    British journalist James O’Brien also remarked that all that Johnson cares about is his own personal agenda, with a number of other Twitter users sharing his sentiment.

    And yet another inquisitive person noted that perhaps one of the most important tidbits in Johnson’s speech was his admission about how badly “Brexit will hurt.”

    Related:

    UK Seeks Full Exchange of Information on Security With EU After Brexit - Davis
    Financial Limbo for Pound Sterling Amid Brexit Oblivion
    PM May Accused of "Contempt of Parliament" in Attempt to Overturn Brexit Defeats
    Tags:
    reaction, opinion, negotiations, Brexit, European Commission, UK Foreign Office, Donald Trump, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok