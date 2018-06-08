Register
14:49 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meet in a hotel in Glasgow, Scotland, March 27, 2017.

    Hollyrood v Westminster: Power Women Clash on 'Opportunistic' FM Boris Johnson

    © REUTERS / Russell Cheyne
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The UK government saw sharp statements flying across the country over the position of the Foreign Secretary, with Hollyrood leader Nicola Sturgeon saying Boris Johnson should go, while the Westminster chief Theresa May adamant she has confidence in him.

    In the latest developments around the leaked recording of Johnson's comments on Brexit and other matters, a spokeswoman for the UK PM said Mrs. May "of course" has confidence in her minister.

    "The PM believes that her cabinet and her government are working hard to deliver on the will of the people and working hard to take back control of our money, laws and our borders," she said, adding that she did not comment on leaked material," the spokeswoman said in a statement on Friday, June 8.

    May's statement comes after a recording has been released, featuring Boris Johnson's comments during a private dinner, in which he suggested the Treasury may hurt Britain's long-term economy, by staying afraid of the short-term problems around the customs union and the country's membership of the EU single market.

    READ MORE: UK Foreign Minister Cautions About Brexit 'Meltdown' — Reports

    "They don't want any disruption of the economy. So they're sacrificing all the medium and long-term gains out of fear of short-term disruption," said Johnson, taking a swipe at Chancellor Philip Hammond, calling the Treasury "the heart of Remain."  

    The top diplomat also said that Theresa May plans to use this weekend's G7 meeting in Canada to suggest a "rapid response unit to identify Russian malfeasance… whether it's cyber warfare, assassinations, calling it out and identifying it."

    He also added that there may be a Brexit meltdown but it will eventually be fine in the end.

    "I think Theresa is going to go into a phase where we are much more combative with Brussels," Johnson said. "You've got to face the fact there may now be a meltdown. OK? I don't want anybody to panic during the meltdown. No panic…. It's going to be all right in the end."    

    Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister, said on Friday in a televised interview, she finding it "difficult to think of a diplomatic term to use" about the Foreign Secretary.

    "Any prime minister that had any semblance of authority would have got rid of Boris Johnson a long time ago, not just because of comments like this… I just don't think Boris Johnson is somebody who should be in one of the high offices of state. I don't think the way he conducts himself, I don't think the opportunistic way he puts his own interests constantly ahead of what is obviously in the best interests of the country, is behavior befitting of somebody holding that office," the Scottish Minister said.

    Sturgeon is not the only UK official who considers Johnson unfit for the high-profile position in the Cabinet he is occupying. 

    Related:

    UK Foreign Minister Cautions About Brexit 'Meltdown' – Reports
    UK Seeks Full Exchange of Information on Security With EU After Brexit - Davis
    Here is What Links Julian Assange, Arkady Babchenko & UK FM Boris Johnson
    Gaffes Away! Will Boris Johnson Put His Foot In It During Trip to Argentina?
    Tags:
    Nicola Sturgeon, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse