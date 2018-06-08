Register
11:15 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pipes are loaded onto a vessel in the northern German port of Mukran for transshipment to a storage yard

    Danish Defense Minister Dispels "Russian Espionage" Fears About Nord Stream 2

    © Photo : Nord Stream 2
    Europe
    Get short URL
    230

    Now that the Swedish government has granted permission for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which will bring Russian gas to Western Europe, to traverse its waters, Denmark remains the last country to issue a permit. The Danish Defense Minister has firmly dismissed allegations that Russia may use the pipeline for spying.

    Denmark's Liberal Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen has rejected the US-led speculations that the underwater pipeline may be ultimately used for spying on the West, the daily newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported.

    "I don't think it's considered a realistic perspective in Danish intelligence circles," Claus Hjort Frederiksen was quoted as saying during a meeting with his NATO colleagues. "We don't believe that the spy angle has a role," Hjort Frederiksen added.

    In doing so, the Danish defense minister dispelled the US espionage concerns expressed by the US State Department several weeks ago.

    READ MORE: Swedish Government Approves Construction of Nord Stream-2 Pipeline

    In mid-May, deputy assistant Secretary of State for energy diplomacy Sandra Oudkirk stressed that the Baltic Sea was a "congested, sensitive military area," voicing the US concern for "the ability of governments and companies to use infrastructure deployments as a means to convey devices and technologies that can listen and follow and monitor" with regard to a "particular undersea pipeline project." Oudkirk went so far as to suggest that the project would allow for new technology to be placed along the pipeline route, which she called a "threat."

    When directly confronted by Jyllands-Posten on whether the alliance shares the US fears, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that there were "different" views on this matter among the allies.

    READ MORE: How US is Twisting EU's Arm, Trying to Throw Wrench Into Nord Stream 2

    Nord Stream 2 AG spokesperson Jens Müller assured in February that the spying fears were totally groundless. According to Müller, the underwater part of North Stream will include steel pipes encased in a reinforced concrete shell, with no opportunity for placing tracking or monitoring equipment.

    Nord Stream 2's application includes a part of the pipeline which will pass through Danish territorial waters south of Denmark's easternmost island of Bornholm. Denmark still has the formal option of rejecting the application, should the government conclude that the pipeline will weaken Denmark's foreign security or defense policy interests. The application has been under investigation since January, with the final decision yet to arrive.

    READ MORE: Danish Parties Call for Sanctions Against Putin, Nord Stream 2

    The Nord Stream 2 project includes two gas pipelines that will run from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to a hub in Germany. It is a joint venture between Russian energy giant Gazprom, French Engie, Austrian OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and German Uniper and Wintershall.

    The projected annual capacity of the pipeline is 55 billion cubic meters of gas, whereas the cost of the project has been estimated at almost 10 billion euros.

    Related:

    Swedish Government Approves Construction of Nord Stream-2 Pipeline
    How US is Twisting EU's Arm, Trying to Throw Wrench Into Nord Stream 2
    Danish Parties Call for Sanctions Against Putin, Nord Stream 2
    Tags:
    pipeline, Nord Stream 2, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, Scandinavia, Baltic Sea, Sweden, Russia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dara
    Turkey's Dara: Ancient City That Used to Be Key Byzantine Fortress
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse