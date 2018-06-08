UK Foreign Minister Cautions About Brexit 'Meltdown' – Reports

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has raised the possibility of a Brexit "meltdown" as his country takes a harder line in talks with the European Union, media reported.

Johnson was speaking Wednesday at a closed-door meeting with Conservative activists, the BuzzFeed news website reported Thursday, citing a leaked audio clip.

"You’ve got to face the fact there may now be a meltdown. OK? I don’t want anybody to panic during the meltdown," he told the gathering at a private dinner.

© AP Photo / Martin Meissner Hard Brexit Could Cost UK and EU Businesses Up to $27 Billion – HMRC Chief

Johnson, who is pro-Brexit, said Prime Minister Theresa May was "going to go into a phase where we are much more combative with Brussels. "It’s going to be all right in the end," he promised.

In a separate comment on North Korea, the British foreign minister claimed his country appeared to have leverage on the reclusive Communist state and floated the idea of visiting it some time.