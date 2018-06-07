Register
15:29 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Poverty in Britain

    'Shocking Deprivation': Millions of Brits Using Foodbanks to Survive

    © AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
    Europe
    Get short URL
    100

    An increase in the use of foodbanks is typically attributed to rising levels of poverty and worsening living conditions.

    Results of a poll by the Independent newspaper published today reveal that around 3.7 million people in the UK have relied on foodbanks for access to food, with researchers blaming the British government’s budget cuts and austerity measures, insisting they have left many “penniless with nowhere to turn.”

    Experts and charities have previously backed up these claims, warning that rising levels of poverty in the UK – both relative and absolute – are due to spending cuts to welfare and local support programs.

    READ MORE: A Royal Wedding Amid Such Crippling Poverty and Despair is a Provocation

    The figures also show that around one in 14 Brits have skipped meals, or resorted to borrowing money from friends or payday lenders to put food on the table.

    Poverty in Britain
    © AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
    Hidden Figures: Despite Falling Unemployment in the UK, Poverty High and Rising
    An earlier report by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) found over 1.5 million people – including 365,000 children – in the UK to be living in extreme poverty.

    They attributed this to the Tory government’s policies, insisting that their austerity measures were causing “destitution by design.”

    In addition to a lack of food, researchers at JFR warned that many Brits were unable to purchase suitable clothing and weren’t using central heating systems in their homes due to financial constraints.

    A spokesperson for the UK government’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) defended their “welfare reforms” despite rising levels of poverty and destitution.

    “Work is the best route out of poverty and our welfare reforms incentivize employment while having the right support in place for those that need it. Universal credit lies at the heart of our commitment to improve lives, and it is seeing people move into work faster and staying in work longer than under the old system,” the spokesperson said.  

    However, reacting to the newly released figures, the Labour Party’s Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Margaret Greenwood blamed the issue on the UK government’s policies.

    These figures are shocking. After eight years of Conservative austerity, we are seeing destitution reappearing on our streets. Benefit delays and sanctions are among key reasons why people are forced into destitution.”

    Although the British government set out to eliminate the budget deficit in 2010, and implemented welfare budget cuts to help achieve this goal, the Treasury has missed a number of key targets and deadlines of its deficit reduction plan.

    READ MORE: UK Has Failed to Eliminate Deficit Despite Cuts to NHS, Police – Labour Official

    Related:

    Hidden Figures: Despite Falling Unemployment in the UK, Poverty High and Rising
    Inequality Street: London's Wealth Shrouds Severe and Rising Poverty in the UK
    UK's May Accused of Rolling Back Promise to Fight Child Poverty
    Tags:
    foodbanks, austerity, poverty, Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), Conservative Party, Labour party, Margaret Greenwood, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse