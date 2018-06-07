Blast Rocks French Factory, Three Injured - Reports

The explosion occurred in the commune of Saint-Julien-du-Verdone in Eastern France and was followed by a fire, which was shortly put out, according to media reports.

At least three people sustained serious injuries at the Soprema plant in France, France Info reported.

The reasons for the explosion are yet to be clarified, according to the report.

Soprema, which was founded in 1908, has overall 59 manufacturing plants including 22 waterproofing factories, 19 insulation factories, and 1 geotextile plant.

Soprema Group currently employs 6,892 people in its 51 manufacturing plants, with 15 being located in France, as well as 60 operating subsidiaries and over 4.000 distributors with sales up to € 2.32 billion, according to 2016 estimates.