14:59 GMT +307 June 2018
    Rakhmat Akilov is seen being apprehended in Marsta, North of Stockholm after the lorry attack in Central Stockholm that killed five on April 7, 2017 in this handout photo taken in Stockholm, Sweden on April 7, 2017 and released by Swedish Police on January 30, 2018

    Swedish Court Sentences Stockholm Attacker to Life in Prison for Terror Crimes

    © AP Photo / TT NEWS AGENCY/Swedish police
    Europe
    0 10

    In 2017, Uzbek national Rakhmat Akilov formally pleaded guilty to a deadly truck ramming attack in Stockholm.

    Rakhmat Akilov, who used to be an asylum seeker, was sentenced by a Swedish court to life in prison on Thursday for killing five people and injuring another 10.

    "The defendant has among a series of crimes been found guilty of terrorist offense by murder in five cases. The penalty has been set to life imprisonment," the Stockholm District Court said in a statement.

    An Islamic State flag hangs amid electric wires over a street.
    © REUTERS / Ali Hashisho
    On April 7 last year, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd of people at a major pedestrian street Drottninggatan in Stockholm, leaving five people dead and ten others injured.

    After the incident, police arrested two men on suspicion of being involved in the deadly attack, Akilov being one of them. The man had posted propaganda related to Daesh* terrorist organization on his Facebook page. During the trial he said that he wanted to punish Sweden for its part in the global fight against Daesh.

    According to the police, Akilov applied for a residence permit in Sweden in 2014, but his application was denied in 2016 and he was supposed to be deported from the country.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

