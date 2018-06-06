Italy's Government Formally Takes Office

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte won a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, confirming his government's majority.

The Italian prime minister, backed by the Five Star Movement and the League parties, won an initial vote in the Senate, the upper chamber of Parliament, on Tuesday and can now launch his coalition program, which includes tax cuts and judicial reform.

The country held a parliamentary elections on March 4, which resulted in the M5S securing more than 32 percent of the vote.

The center-right coalition, consisting of the Lega (League) party, Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy movement, received 37 percent of the vote.

The Democratic Party won about 20 percent of the vote. None of the parties obtained a majority, which is required to form a one-party government.

Last week, a coalition of the Five Star Movement (M5S) and Lega managed to form a government, following weeks of talks. Their coalition agreement stipulates, among other issues, the lifting of anti-Russia sanctions and for Moscow's reinstatement as a strategic mediator of the Syrian, Libyan and Yemeni crises.

