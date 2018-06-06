Register
21:03 GMT +306 June 2018
    Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez poses before a news conference at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, February 2, 2016.

    Spain's New Prime Minister Appoints "Pro-Gender Equality" Cabinet

    Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez became Spain's new prime minister last Friday, following a no-confidence motion against ousted conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

    New Spanish Gov't Is Weak, Unlikely to Bring Positive Changes — Lawmaker

    "All are highly qualified and bring a vocation for public service and reflect the best of Spain," Sanchez said in a press conference, adding that the government is "pro-gender equality, cross-generational, open to the world but anchored in the European Union."

    New Spanish Gov't Is Weak, Unlikely to Bring Positive Changes - Lawmaker
    In consonance with the gender equality agenda, claimed by Sanchez, women constitute a majority in the new government, holding important offices. Socialist Carmen Calvo became deputy prime minister, Nadia Calvino, Director-General for the EU Budget at the European Commission was appointment economy minister, while the state prosecutor Dolores Delgado was assigned to the post of justice minister. In total, the new government includes 11 female ministers and five men.

    Last week Spanish Parliament voted to oust cnservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy after several officials of his Spain's People's Party were convicted for of embezzlement and tax evasion, making it the first no-confidence motion in the country since 1977.

