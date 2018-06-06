Register
20:12 GMT +306 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Car wash

    Church Turns to Tech to Help Fight Modern Slavery in UK

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Anglican and Catholic churches are joining forces to fight modern slavery using a new app.

    The Safe Car Wash App has been developed to help people spot signs of slavery at car washes in the UK where its believed many people are forced to work as slaves.

    "These car washes are often controlled by gangmasters, in many cases employing modern slaves," according to the Petrol Retailers Association which says hand car washes are "rife with criminal gangs which thrive on these very activities. It's estimated that there are more than 20,000 unregistered hand car wash businesses in the UK.

    READ MORE: Reality of Modern Slavery: 'Trafficked to Wash British Cars in Plain Sight

    The faith based initiative will help car drivers identify signs of modern slavery by providing a checklist on the app of issues to look out for, including whether the business operated on a cash-only basis, or if there is accommodation on site. Users will be able to locate a car wash using GPS technology and survey the environment the employees are working in.

    READ MORE: Family Devastated' after Man Lived & Died as a Modern Slave in London

    Safe Car Wash has been launched by the Church of England's Clewer Initiative and the Catholic Church's Santa Marta Group. Clergy have also been asked to promote the app during sermons and public events. Just over six million people regularly attend church in the UK according to website Compassion UK.

    "Over the last few years we have learned more about the evil of modern slavery and we have begun to understand how it is perpetrated in our communities in plain sight, Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby told the Guardian.

    The data will be shared with the National Crime Agency and the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority. Concerns surrounding slavery in car washes were voiced by the NCA in 2014 involving people from Eastern Europe.

    Modern slavery remains high on Britain's media agenda following a series of reports highlighting the failures by the British government to tackle the issue.

    READ MORE: Damning Report Exposes UK Gov't Failure to Tackle Modern Slavery

    Related:

    British Businesses Must Do More to Stamp Out Modern Slavery in Supply Chains
    Coca-Cola Takes to Smart Tech to Tackle Slavery in Supply Chain
    Surge in Child Exploitation in UK Sees Record Number of Slavery Victims
    Tags:
    app, car wash, exploitation, slavery, Church of England, Justin Welby, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse