Register
14:34 GMT +306 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, Dec.10, 2017

    WATCH Protests Against Israeli PM's Visit to France

    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    Europe
    Get short URL
    310

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to France has been clouded by mass pro-Palestinian protests and an apparent failure to secure France’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

    Scores of protesters rallied in Paris on Tuesday denouncing the Israeli prime minister’s visit to the French capital and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

    Activists also accused French President Emmanuel Macron of being complicit in Israeli "crimes against Palestinians and demanded a boycott of the France-Israel cultural season," Press TV reported.

    "We do not find it normal in France to welcome a war criminal like that, to pay tribute to a colonialist country, a country that massacres the Palestinian people," the agency quoted one of the protesters  as saying.

    "I feel particularly concerned by the inhumane killing of the young medic Razan al-Najjar, which was against international law," said 20-year-old medical student Yasmine who attended the protest march.

    During his visit to Paris Benjamin Netanyahu has apparently failed to persuade France to follow the US lead and withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

    Speaking at a joint news conference with Netanyahu on Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron said that France will stick to the existing deal, which it considers the best way to control Iran's nuclear activity.

    READ MORE: Macron's 90 Minutes With Netanyahu: France Shares Israel's Concern About Iran

    Macron also said that he doesn't see how exiting the nuclear deal would help improve regional stability.

    "How can one think that a total absence of controls and commitments is better than the 2015 framework?" he wondered.

    President Macron also brought up the issue of the Palestinian territories and denounced “any form of violence toward civilians and in particular, these past few weeks in Gaza."

    A police officer during a protest rally against changes to France's university admission rules, Paris
    © Sputnik / Julien Mattia
    Hundreds Protest in Paris Against Netanyahu's Upcoming Visit to France After US' Decision on Jerusalem (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Israel is one of a handful of countries which supported President Trump’s May 8 decision to pull out of the nuclear agreement with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA,) signed by Tehran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany on July 14, 2015, and which imposes strict restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for the loosening of economic sanctions.

    Related:

    Macron's 90 Minutes With Netanyahu: France Shares Israel's Concern About Iran
    Hundreds Protest in Paris Against Netanyahu's Upcoming Visit to France (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, palestinians, visit, protests, Benjamin Netanyahu, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse