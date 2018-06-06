WATCH Protests Against Israeli PM's Visit to France

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to France has been clouded by mass pro-Palestinian protests and an apparent failure to secure France’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Scores of protesters rallied in Paris on Tuesday denouncing the Israeli prime minister’s visit to the French capital and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Activists also accused French President Emmanuel Macron of being complicit in Israeli "crimes against Palestinians and demanded a boycott of the France-Israel cultural season," Press TV reported.

"We do not find it normal in France to welcome a war criminal like that, to pay tribute to a colonialist country, a country that massacres the Palestinian people," the agency quoted one of the protesters as saying.

"I feel particularly concerned by the inhumane killing of the young medic Razan al-Najjar, which was against international law," said 20-year-old medical student Yasmine who attended the protest march.

During his visit to Paris Benjamin Netanyahu has apparently failed to persuade France to follow the US lead and withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Netanyahu on Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron said that France will stick to the existing deal, which it considers the best way to control Iran's nuclear activity.

Macron also said that he doesn't see how exiting the nuclear deal would help improve regional stability.

"How can one think that a total absence of controls and commitments is better than the 2015 framework?" he wondered.

President Macron also brought up the issue of the Palestinian territories and denounced “any form of violence toward civilians and in particular, these past few weeks in Gaza."