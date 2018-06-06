Register
14:34 GMT +306 June 2018
    (FILE) In this file photo taken on March 17, 2015 a worker packs coils for delivery at the production site of a German steel company in Salzgitter. Imposed stiff tariffs by the United States on European, Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminium, that have come into effect on June 1, 2018

    EU Commission Endorses New Duties on US Imports Effective From July

    © AFP 2018 / Tobias SCHWARZ
    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The College of EU Commissioners endorsed on Wednesday the decision to impose rebalancing duties on the set of US products it had submitted to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) effective from July, as part of EU response to the steep US tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, the European Commission said in a press release.

    According to the press release, the measure fully complies with WTO rules, being a rebalancing corresponding to the damage caused by the US measures against EU exports worth 6.4 billion euros ($7.5 billion).

    "Following today's decision to apply additional duties to selected imports from the United States, the Commission expects to conclude the relevant procedure in coordination with the Member States before the end of June so that the new duties start applying in July," the press release read.

    The European Union intends to exercise its right immediately on 2.8 billion euros ($3.3 billion) of US products, while the remaining rebalancing estimated at 3.6 billion euros ($4.2 billion) will take place in three years or following "a positive finding in WTO dispute settlement if that should come sooner," the statement noted.

    A worker walks by rolls of steel products at Posco steel mill in Pohang, south of Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 5, 2003
    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    US Tariffs Policy Could Ignite 'Much Broader Trade War' - Analyst
    On Thursday, Washington announced it would impose a 25-percent steel tariff and a 10-percent aluminum tariff on the European Union, Canada, and Mexico, effective from June 1. The move came after months of talks on possible exemptions. Brussels said it would proceed with a World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute and impose additional duties on US imports.

