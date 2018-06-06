Cold Welcome: Protesters in London Against Netanyahu's UK Visit (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Protesters condemning the visit of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to the UK have gathered on June 6 outside the British Prime Minister's residence in Downing Street.

Organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the rally saw activists decry Israel for its policies against the Palestinian people, including the May 14 violence.

The events in May saw over 60 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,700 injured in clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in light of the opening of the US Embassy in the city of Jerusalem.

Speaking to a Sputnik reporter at the scene of the protest, Shamiul from the Friends of Al-Aqsa group said "We're here because PM Bejnamin Netanyahu is meeting with our prime minister here at the moment. Over the past nine or ten weeks we've seen over 119 Palestinian protesters killed, snippered, killed by tear gas inhalation. They were peacefully protesting. We're asking our prime minister to impose sanctions upon Israel and to abide by international law to stop building settlements illegally."

Netanyahu has arrived to Britain, part of his European trip, to hold a meeting with Theresa May amid tensions over the Iran nuclear deal. The Israeli leader has long lobbied against the Iran nuclear deal but his counterpart in London has remained committed to the agreement.

The two leaders are set to discuss foreign policy, including relations with Iran, trade in the post-Brexit environment and potential deals in defense and military sectors.

