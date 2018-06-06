Register
06 June 2018
    Protesters outside Downing Street, London

    Cold Welcome: Protesters in London Against Netanyahu's UK Visit (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Europe
    271

    Protesters condemning the visit of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to the UK have gathered on June 6 outside the British Prime Minister's residence in Downing Street.

    Organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the rally saw activists decry Israel for its policies against the Palestinian people, including the May 14 violence.

    The events in May saw over 60 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,700 injured in clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in light of the opening of the US Embassy in the city of Jerusalem. 

    Netanyahu has arrived to Britain, part of his European trip, to hold a meeting with Theresa May amid tensions over the Iran nuclear deal. The Israeli leader has long lobbied against the Iran nuclear deal but his counterpart in London has remained committed to the agreement.

    READ MORE: Germany, UK, France to Remain in Nuclear Deal While Iran Adheres to It — Merkel

    The two leaders are set to discuss foreign policy, including relations with Iran, trade in the post-Brexit environment and potential deals in defense and military sectors. 

    READ MORE: 'UK's Had Israel's Back' for Long Time — Academic Ahead of Netanyahu's Visit

    Tags:
    protest, Palestine Solidarity Campaign UK, Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestine, Israel, United Kingdom
