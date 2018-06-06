Browder About to Testify in Danish Parliament as Part of Magnitsky Hearings

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – CEO of UK-based Hermitage Capital Management William Browder, wanted in Russia for tax evasion, said Wednesday that he was about to testify before the Danish parliament in a hearing related to the national version of the Magnitsky Act, a form of sanctions aimed at targeting the assets of Russian officials on human rights grounds.

William Browder said on Twitter that Magnitsky hearings in the Danish parliament are about to begin.

About to begin the Danish Magnitsky hearings at the Danish parliament pic.twitter.com/ko0EAR8izr — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) 6 июня 2018 г.

​READ MORE: Browder Released in Spain, Vows to Continue 'Magnitsky Sanctions Advocacy'

© AFP 2018 / BERTRAND GUAY Moscow Court Sentences William Browder to 9 Years in Absentia

In Russia, the UK financier has been wanted for various offenses since 2013. In the most recent case in December, a Moscow court found Browder guilty of tax evasion. The court sentenced Browder in absentia to nine years in prison and charged him and his business partner Ivan Cherkasov with 4.2 billion rubles ($72.9 million) in unpaid taxes. The court also fined Browder 200,000 rubles and prohibited the financier from carrying out business activities on Russian territory for three years.

In late 2012, the United States adopted the so-called Magnitsky Act, which imposes travel bans and financial sanctions on Russian officials and other individuals believed to have been involved in the death of Magnitsky.