Register
11:11 GMT +306 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hijab girl (photo used for illustration purpose)

    'Hijab Enforcement' in Preschools in 'Vulnerable Areas' Sparks Outrage in Sweden

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    A clear majority of preschools in migrant-heavy areas across Sweden have admitted to the fact that they can fully imagine forcing children to wear the Islamic veil, should the parents want it, provoking fierce rebuttals from politicians and strong reactions from ordinary Swedes.

    Approximately 27 out of 40 preschools located in so-called "vulnerable areas" in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö have admitted to be ready to enforce the hijab if such is the parents' desire, the Swedish newspaper Göteborgs-Posten reported.

    The newspaper rang up the preschools pretending to be an inquisitive parent concerned over the upbringing of her five-year-old daughter, only to find the majority of the preschools cooperative and pledging their assistance in "controlling, correcting and enforcing" the veil, despite the fact that this may violate the law.

    Parents wanting their children to wear the veil is a "recurring phenomenon," the newspaper wrote. At one preschool, the staff went so far as to film a girl via Facetime app so that her parents can always make sure that their daughter has the veil on.

    ​This exposure has triggered criticsm from the authorities'.

    "Clothing is a matter of individual expression and the school cannot exert such control over either younger or older students. This is not the school's task, and everyone who works there should know that," Education Minister Gustav Fridolin of the Green Party said, pledging to report the "crystal clear" violations of the "common values" to the School Inspectorate and other responsible bodies.

    READ MORE: 'Historic Milestone' as Arabic Reportedly Becomes Sweden's Second Largest Tongue

    Göteborgs-Posten's report also provoked an outrage from opposition politicians.

    "As Sweden has become a multicultural society, more and more issues arise where religion, the secular society and freedom of the individual all collide with each other. Göteborg-Posten's review shows that we have to start talking about where the borders of religious freedom go," Liberal Party integration spokesperson Gulan Avci wrote in an opinion piece published by Aftonbladet.

    According to Avci, the veil has a deeper symbolism compared with other clothing, as it consolidates the "patriarchal order" in which a woman is limited to a subordinate role.

    Right-wing Sweden Democrats tweeted a summary of Göteborgs-Posten's findings, commenting: "Here's what happens with Social Democrats in charge."

    ​Journalist and debater Jan Sjunnesson ventured that staff contributing to oppression and enforcing the veil should be fired immediately. In his opinion piece, Sjunnesson suggested that "feminist Sweden" (alluding to Sweden's government that is self-described as feminist) has normalized oppression, was turning its back on girls and allowing school staff to become "puppets for extremist parents."

    READ MORE: Swedish Party Suggests More Feminism to Stave Off 'Nationalist Onslaught'

    ​"Hijab at preschool and burqa in elementary school, right?" a user tweeted wryly.

    Related:

    'Historic Milestone' as Arabic Reportedly Becomes Sweden's Second Largest Tongue
    Swedish Party Suggests More Feminism to Stave Off 'Nationalist Onslaught'
    Tags:
    hijab, Sweden Democrats party, Gustav Fridolin, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse