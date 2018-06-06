Register
05:38 GMT +306 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An aircraft lands at Heathrow Airport near London, Britain, December 11, 2015

    UK Watchdog Raises Pollution Concerns as Cabinet Approves New Heathrow Runway

    © REUTERS / Neil Hall/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK citizens are concerned about the environmental effect of the Heathrow airport's expansion through the construction of the third runway, approved by the cabinet earlier in the day, the chairman of the HACAN citizen group, John Stewart told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "The government has already said that Heathrow wouldn't expand if air pollution limits were going to be broken, but once you've got a third runway built there's a lot of impetus to use it as much as possible. If you look at any air pollution maps then the areas in the red are of course central London and the area around Heathrow, so the government have a big challenge on how further air pollution can be dealt with if a third runway is built," Stewart said.

    A general view Heathrow Airport near London, Britain October 11, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    As Heathrow Expanded, Will Boris Johnson 'Lie Down In Front of Bulldozers'?
    The chairman of the civic group noted that it is difficult to predict whether the Parliament would approve the expansion as the Labour party appears to be split over the issue, but nevertheless the government is likely to "get a majority of sorts."

    "We don't deny that Heathrow and a third runway will bring certain economic benefits, but our view is that the environmental and community disbenefits outweigh those," Stewart stressed.

    Earlier in the day, UK Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said that his ministry understands public concerns and has held meetings with the local residents, but the approval of the new runway is dictated by national interests and economic prospects.

    Protest in London against the decision to expand Heathrow airport
    © Sputnik /
    Heathrow Airport Expansion: UK Gov't Facing Political and Public Upheaval
    The expansion of the airport was backed by the UK cabinet earlier in the day and now this issue will be considered by the Parliament. The vote is expected to take place in early July. Previously, the UK public has repeatedly opposed the new runway due to the increased noise level, air pollution, as well as the difficult traffic situation near the airport.

    The UK authorities estimate that the runway's construction will increase traffic by an additional 260,000 flights a year as well as bring some 74 billion pounds ($98 billion) to the state budget over the next decades.

    In July 2016, the Airport Commission's final report backed a proposal for opening the third runway at Heathrow. The project to build the third runway at London's biggest airport is estimated to require 16 billion pounds, as well as the demolition of nearly 1,000 homes. The construction is expected to begin in 2021.

    Related:

    London Mayor Backs Potential Legal Challenge Against Heathrow Airport Expansion
    Heathrow Airport Expansion: UK Gov't Facing Political and Public Upheaval
    London Mayor Opposes UK Gov't Heathrow Airport Expansion Decision
    UK to Announce Decision on Heathrow, Gatwick Airports' Expansion Tuesday
    Tags:
    burden, environment, pollution, concerns, expansion, runway, HACAN citizen group, John Stewart, Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse