Register
00:05 GMT +306 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Polish President Lech Kaczynski's Tu-154 aircraft debris at Smolensk airfield's secured area

    'Explosives Detected': Warsaw Finds New Clues to Kaczynski's 2010 Plane Crash

    © Sputnik / Oleg Mineev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    321

    WARSAW (Sputnik) - The Polish commission responsible for the re-investigation into the 2010 plane crash near Russia's Smolensk, in which then Polish President Lech Kaczynski died, said on Tuesday it had found traces of explosives on the wreckage of the aircraft and on the body of one of the victims of the accident.

    "Traces of explosives were detected on many pieces of the Tu-154M plane as well as on the body of at least one of the victims," the commission said as quoted by the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

    Meanwhile, the commission stated that the samples of soil collected at the site of the aircraft crush did not contain traces of any explosive substances.

    Polish President Lech Kaczynski's Tu-154 aircraft debris at Smolensk airfield's secured area
    © Sputnik / Oleg Mineev
    Russian Investigators Deny Polish Claims Kaczynski's Plane Exploded in 2010
    Former Polish National Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz, who is currently heading the commission, has repeatedly stated that the plane's crash was triggered by explosions on board. However, the commission has not confirmed this suggestion in its report in October.

    Commenting on claims that Russia might bear responsibility for the accident, Russian President Vladimir Putin has argued that the explosives might have been taken aboard in Poland and recalled that findings of the first Polish commission into the plane crash said that the pilots' erroneous actions could have been the cause for the tragedy.

    On April 10, 2010, a Russia-made Tu-154M passenger plane carrying Kaczynski, his wife, and a number of high-ranking Polish officials crashed as it attempted to land at an airfield covered in heavy fog near Smolensk. None of the 96 passengers aboard the plane survived.

    Related:

    Polish Defense Minister: 'Explosion' Detected on Kaczynski Plane's Black Box
    Russian Investigators Deny Polish Claims Kaczynski's Plane Exploded in 2010
    Polish Commission Claims Blast Marks Found on Wing of Kaczynski's Crashed Plane
    Polish Political Godfather Kaczynski Using Brother's Death to Smear Russia
    Kaczynski’s Plane Crashed Due to Plane's Decrease in Altitude - IAC
    Tags:
    explosives, investigation, crash, plane, Tu-154M, Lech Kaczynski, Antoni Macierewicz, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse