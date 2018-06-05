Italian Senate Approves New Populist Government - Reports

The alliance between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and right-wing Lega gained the Senate's endorsement thanks to 171 votes in favor, 117 against and 25 abstentions.
Earlier Italy's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte delivered his first speech to the Italian Senate, speaking about the government's need to reduce the country's huge public debt "through growth," not austerity.
READ MORE: New Italian PM Conte Backs Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions
Among other issues, the coalition agreement between the two parties calls for the lifting of anti-Russia sanctions and for Moscow's reinstatement as a strategic mediator of the Syrian, Libyan and Yemeni crises.
All comments
Show new comments (0)