Italy's populist government won a confidence vote in the upper chamber of Parliament. The lower chamber of parliament will be voting on Wednesday.

The alliance between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and right-wing Lega gained the Senate's endorsement thanks to 171 votes in favor, 117 against and 25 abstentions.

Earlier Italy's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte delivered his first speech to the Italian Senate, speaking about the government's need to reduce the country's huge public debt "through growth," not austerity.

Last week, a coalition of the Eurosceptic Lega and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) succeeded in forming a government after weeks of talks and the rejection of their first attempt to form a cabinet.

Among other issues, the coalition agreement between the two parties calls for the lifting of anti-Russia sanctions and for Moscow's reinstatement as a strategic mediator of the Syrian, Libyan and Yemeni crises.