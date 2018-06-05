Register
22:05 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine (File)

    Sputnik Editor-In-Chief Responds to Poroshenko's Attempt to Teach Her Russian

    © AP Photo / Sergei Chuzavkov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Margarita Simonyan, the Sputnik editor-in-chief has commented on the interview of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who questioned her use of the word "vozhd" ("leader," "chief" or "ruler" in Russian) in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    "The Ukrainian president is teaching me the Russian language. I was moved to tears… I have graduated with distinction from a linguistic high school, a cum laude diploma in journalism and I placed sixth in the All-Russian School Competition in Russian Language and Literature in 1997. What about you?" Simonyan said.

    Earlier in the day, the Spanish newspaper El Pais released an interview with Poroshenko. A journalist told the Ukrainian president that after the victory of Putin in the March presidential election, Simonyan congratulated the Russian leader, calling him a "vozhd." In response, Poroshenko said: "I also believe that the head of RT knew that the term 'vozhd' in Russian means 'Fuehrer.'"

    A child runs along a street in front of clouds of smoke billowing following a reported air strike on Douma, the main town of Syria's rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta
    © AFP 2018 / Hasan Mohamed
    'Russia' Instead of 'US': Swedish TV Caught Peddling Fake News on Syria
    Poroshenko was commenting on the Russian word "vozhd," which can be used in a negative context and has sometimes been used to refer to Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

    The Ukrainian President has accused RT and Sputnik news outlets of spreading fake news and misinterpreted Russian President Vladimir Putin's quote on the dissolution of the Soviet Union in an interview published in El Pais.

    "Mind you, Putin says that the largest tragedy of the 20th century was not the World War II, not the Holocaust, but the break-up of the USSR," Poroshenko told El Pais newspaper.

    READ MORE: Russian FM Slams Kiev's False Claims on 'Fake News' Event Held Under UN Aegis

    Former president George W. Bush keeps covered in the rain as he sits with his wife Laura at the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017
    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    Twitter Afire as George W. Bush Cites Winston Churchill's Fake Quote
    However, Putin has never said that he considered other tragic events of the 20th century less significant than the USSR dissolution. In 2005, Putin said the break-up of the USSR was the largest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century. He was later asked to give his opinion on the collapse of the Soviet Union, and Putin explained that it was a catastrophe because millions of people suddenly found themselves living in a foreign country, while welfare system and economy were broken.

    Poroshenko criticized Russian media in this interview to El Pais, stressing that they should not be trusted and accusing them of spreading the fake news about Ukraine and the rest of the world.

    "These are the fake news spread by Russia. It invests hundreds of millions of dollars in RT and Sputnik, Russian tools of influence used in democratic countries… The whole world is trial grounds for Russia's fake news policy. They [fake news] were [spread] during the US election, during the referendum on Brexit in the United Kingdom, during the crisis in Catalonia, and, of course, during Russia's annexation of Crimea," Poroshenko said.

    In late May, Kiev introduced sanctions against Rossiya Segodnya Information Agency, which Sputnik belongs to.

    Related:

    "Murdered" Journalist is Alive - Poroshenko's Credibility in Question
    Journo: Babchenko's Fake Murder Stunt Prompted by Poroshenko's Current Situation
    Poroshenko Signs Decree Recalling Ukrainian Representatives From CIS Bodies
    Poroshenko Asks World for 'Formula to Counter Russia's Meddling in Any Election'
    Tags:
    fake, quotes, news, Margarita Simonyan, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse