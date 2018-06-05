French Senate Approves Railway Operator Reform Despite Spike of Protests

The project has already been approved by the lower chamber of the parliament, the National Assembly.
The reform aims to introduce competition to the sector currently monopolized by the SNCF, stop giving a special status to new workers and change the legal status of the company. French trade unions are worried that the change of status may lead to the privatization of the company.
READ MORE: Paris Protests: WATCH 'Macron' Set on Fire in French Capital
Recently, 91,000 of the company's employees had participated in a non-binding vote on the reform, with some 94.97 percent rejecting the move.
READ MORE: Almost 95% of French SNCF Rail Employees Reportedly Vote Against Company Reform
All comments
Show new comments (0)