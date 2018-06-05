Russian President, Austrian Chancellor Hold Joint Press Statement

The signing of the memorandums between Austria and the Russian Federation, as well as the press conference with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President Vladimir Putin, has begun in Austria.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has welcomed the Russian president for further talks.

Willkommen in #Österreich, Präsident #Putin! Ich freue mich auf das gemeinsame Arbeitsgespräch. pic.twitter.com/lFgG3ZujvZ — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) June 5, 2018

"Today we had the opportunity to talk about international issues, that Russia as a superpower has a great significance in Syria and eastern Ukraine, and that Russia has a great responsibility. We hope Russia will contribute to people finally seeing what they are longing for — peace," Kurz said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vienna is ready to join humanitarian efforts in Syria, Vladimir Putin said after talks with the Austrian chancellor.

"If Europe wants to reduce the flow of migrants, including from Syria and neighboring countries, we must help people to return to their homes, we need to help them to build a life in their own countries," he stated.

Speaking about railway projects, Putin noted that a large infrastructure project, the creation of a broad gauge railway from Kosice in Slovakia to Vienna, is still in the planning stage.

"In the case that the project is implemented, the volume of cargo transported between Europe and Asia via the Trans-Siberian Railway will increase significantly, while costs for end-users will be reduced," the Russian president said.

Results of the Talks

As a result of the talks, Russia’s Gazprom and Austria’s OMV concern signed an agreement on gas supplies until 2040. The conditions of the agreement have not been disclosed. In 2017, Gazprom's share in gas supplies to Austria reached 93%.