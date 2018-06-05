Italy and Slovenia Could Change EU Migration Policy - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italy and Slovenia could work together to change the European Union's migration policy as Italy's right-wing Lega party and the anti-immigrant Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) strengthen their positions in their respective governments, the president of the regional council of Veneto from Lega told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"And at this moment with Matteo Salvini as the minister of interior affairs and if Janez Jansa becomes the prime minister or assume some important position in the government of Slovenia we can have more close relations together and we can stop this illegal migration that is starting again… if there are more European countries that have a common idea with us it will be very useful to change the common idea in Europe and to go on with our policies," Roberto Ciambetti said on the sidelines of the Development of Parliamentarism international forum in Moscow.

At the same time, Ciambetti said that two countries calling for changes to the migration policy would not be enough, so the other countries should join their efforts on the issue to achieve success.

READ MORE: New Italian PM Conte Backs Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions

The politician went on saying that Lega would like to establish good ties with the SDS and to cooperate with the party in future.

A coalition consisting of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and Lega party, led by Matteo Salvini, formed a government last week after long talks and a failed attempt to establish a cabinet. Salvini was appointed as interior minister. On Sunday, the SDS, led by Janez Jansa, finished first in the Slovenian general election.

Since 2015, migrants and refugees have been fleeing the Middle East and North Africa to Europe due to hostilities, and acute economic and humanitarian crises in these regions. The majority of undocumented migrants come to the European Union by sea, arriving in the Mediterranean nations, such as Italy, or crossing through other countries, including Slovenia.