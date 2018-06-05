Putin's Visit to Vienna: President Talks to Austrian Counterpart Van der Bellen

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently paying a working visit to Austria, where he is going to discuss key issues of the bilateral and international agenda.

This is the first foreign visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin after he entered the office on May 7 for the current presidential term, timed to the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the export of domestic gas to Austria.

The Russian president is set to first hold talks with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, and then to meet and give a joint press conference with Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

"Russia is a very important market for Austria. It is definitely an important part of Europe, a number of important problems cannot be solved without it," Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said.

Speaking about the anti-Russian sanctions, the Austrian president said Austria acts in accordance with the EU’s position.

"Russia's plans for gas supply to Europe are supported by Austria," Putin said, adding that any politically motivated restrictions and protectionism are harmful to everybody, but Russia has surpassed all the difficulties.